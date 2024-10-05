Long Night of Amazement inspires young and old alike

Night at the Museum" is the title of Emely's favorite film. And yesterday, the 12-year-old was able to slip into the leading role herself: during the Long Night of Museums, the high school student visited the "Step" cultural center in Völkermarkt with her two younger sisters and her mom. The exhibition left an impression: "I particularly liked the bright colors and the heart on display - even though it was a bit scary," says Emely, who loves to paint herself. She wants to visit the Long Night of Museums again next year: "It's very cool that I can stay up so late!"