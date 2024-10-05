Long Night of Museums
Long Night of Amazement inspires young and old alike
The fascination of art: yesterday's Long Night of Museums showed just how many different forms it can take. Throughout Carinthia, art and culture lovers enjoyed a Saturday evening full of special impressions.
Night at the Museum" is the title of Emely's favorite film. And yesterday, the 12-year-old was able to slip into the leading role herself: during the Long Night of Museums, the high school student visited the "Step" cultural center in Völkermarkt with her two younger sisters and her mom. The exhibition left an impression: "I particularly liked the bright colors and the heart on display - even though it was a bit scary," says Emely, who loves to paint herself. She wants to visit the Long Night of Museums again next year: "It's very cool that I can stay up so late!"
The children who romped around the relief of Carinthia in Villach thought so too: The largest landscape sculpture in Europe is popular with young and old alike because it is interactive and provides insights into the province with a variety of sound, image and light effects.
From stones to the animal world
The latter is the focus of the kärnten.museum in Klagenfurt: the geology collection with its many colorful stones - round, angular, pointed, some rough and others smooth - was particularly popular. Visitors can also explore the local animal world here - as well as in the Lavanthaus in Wolfsberg, where a special exhibition takes a close look at the birds of the region.
If you didn't make it this year, you can already mark the first weekend in October 2025 in your calendar - anticipation is the greatest joy...
