Long Night of Museums

Long Night of Amazement inspires young and old alike

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 20:48

The fascination of art: yesterday's Long Night of Museums showed just how many different forms it can take. Throughout Carinthia, art and culture lovers enjoyed a Saturday evening full of special impressions.

0 Kommentare

Night at the Museum" is the title of Emely's favorite film. And yesterday, the 12-year-old was able to slip into the leading role herself: during the Long Night of Museums, the high school student visited the "Step" cultural center in Völkermarkt with her two younger sisters and her mom. The exhibition left an impression: "I particularly liked the bright colors and the heart on display - even though it was a bit scary," says Emely, who loves to paint herself. She wants to visit the Long Night of Museums again next year: "It's very cool that I can stay up so late!"

The House of Architecture was all about "Perspectives and Discourse". The picture shows an installation by Elke Maier. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The House of Architecture was all about "Perspectives and Discourse". The picture shows an installation by Elke Maier.
The special exhibition at the Lavanthaus in Wolfsberg is dedicated to the "Lavanttal Bird Paradise". (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The special exhibition at the Lavanthaus in Wolfsberg is dedicated to the "Lavanttal Bird Paradise".
The regional museum was spectacularly illuminated. (Bild: Kogler Christina Natascha)
The regional museum was spectacularly illuminated.
The children who romped around the relief of Carinthia in Villach thought so too: The largest landscape sculpture in Europe is popular with young and old alike because it is interactive and provides insights into the province with a variety of sound, image and light effects.

After the wedding is before the Long Night of Museums: Tamara and Maximilian paid a visit to the Werner Berg Museum in Bleiburg - in a smart suit and wedding dress, including a bridal bouquet! (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
After the wedding is before the Long Night of Museums: Tamara and Maximilian paid a visit to the Werner Berg Museum in Bleiburg - in a smart suit and wedding dress, including a bridal bouquet!
The exhibition "real : abstract" by the artists Kaplenig &amp; Taupe at the MMKK (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The exhibition "real : abstract" by the artists Kaplenig &amp; Taupe at the MMKK
The special exhibition of the BRG Viktring also fascinated Isabella and Aleeya. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The special exhibition of the BRG Viktring also fascinated Isabella and Aleeya.
The Stadtgalerie Klagenfurt is showing works by the painter and graphic artist Hans Bischoffshausen. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The Stadtgalerie Klagenfurt is showing works by the painter and graphic artist Hans Bischoffshausen.
onny, Erika, Miriam and dad Christian with ex-Türmer Ragusch in the Klagenfurt parish tower. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
onny, Erika, Miriam and dad Christian with ex-Türmer Ragusch in the Klagenfurt parish tower.
Frederike &amp; Miriam at "Twisted" (Ehnsperg/ Kasalicky) in Gallery 3 in Klagenfurt. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Frederike &amp; Miriam at "Twisted" (Ehnsperg/ Kasalicky) in Gallery 3 in Klagenfurt.
Woodcuts and drawings at the Werner Berg Museum in Bleiberg. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Woodcuts and drawings at the Werner Berg Museum in Bleiberg.
Live music at the kärnten.museum (Bild: Kogler Christina Natascha)
Live music at the kärnten.museum
From stones to the animal world
The latter is the focus of the kärnten.museum in Klagenfurt: the geology collection with its many colorful stones - round, angular, pointed, some rough and others smooth - was particularly popular. Visitors can also explore the local animal world here - as well as in the Lavanthaus in Wolfsberg, where a special exhibition takes a close look at the birds of the region.

If you didn't make it this year, you can already mark the first weekend in October 2025 in your calendar - anticipation is the greatest joy...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clara Milena Steiner
