New EU procedures
Austria receives further letters from Brussels
Only last week it became known that the EU Commission had initiated three new infringement proceedings against Austria. Now two further proceedings have been added.
One of the proceedings concerns the inadequate implementation of the so-called Firearms Directive. This sets common minimum standards for the acquisition, possession and commercial exchange of civilian firearms, for example for sport shooting and hunting.
Austria has also failed to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, which sets minimum standards for the distribution of insurance products. The federal government now has two months to respond to the two letters of formal notice and take the necessary measures for implementation. The next step from Brussels would be reasoned opinions.
Three further subject areas have already reached this stage: Brussels once again reminded Austria to improve its national regulations on the prevention of major accidents involving hazardous substances. Two letters of formal notice have already been sent to Vienna in 2020 and 2023. The regulation applies to over 12,000 industrial facilities in the EU and contains provisions to prevent major industrial accidents and minimize their harmful effects on health and the environment.
Renewable Energy Directive: deadline missed
The EU has also sent Austria a reasoned opinion on the inadequate implementation of the Renewable Energy Directive. The directive sets a binding EU target of 32 percent for renewables and measures to achieve this. The deadline for transposition into national law was June 30, 2021.
The previous Austrian implementation of the directive on hired vehicles without drivers in road haulage is also not sufficient for the Brussels authority. This directive is intended to regulate the use of vehicles in a uniform manner and ensure safety, fair competition and compliance with existing EU regulations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
