Deodorant for 72 hours – how far can advertising go?

Until 2011, advertisers were still happy with the 48-hour deodorant. But that wasn't enough. It had to be 72 hours. Occasionally, the number 96 has even found its way onto the packaging. What madness. People who don't shower for 72 or 96 hours generally don't use deodorant. Around a third of the population do not spray, smear or roll a fragrance mixture under their armpits. Manufacturers also know that 72 and even more 96 hours of fresh fragrance are pure illusion. Krone+ took a look at whether such bold promises are allowed: