Excellent regional
Maintaining and promoting health in the country
We are looking for creative minds whose work, ideas and initiatives ensure that we stay well into old age.
The "ausgezeichnet regional" award aims to put the spotlight once again on Carinthian regions and their entrepreneurs, associations and sustainable initiatives. Eight different categories (see info box on the left) are available for applicants wishing to take part in this year's "ausgezeichnet regional" competition. Today we present the "Health and Care" category, which is presented by Wiener Städtische Versicherung as a partner.
Younger people in particular are becoming more and more interested in preventive care - and Wiener Städtische now offers them the opportunity to take out insurance online!
Ferdinand Bucher, Wiener Städtische
Bild: Wiener Städtische
"At a time when health and well-being are increasingly becoming the focus of our lives, the question of the right provision is becoming ever louder. We at Wiener Städtische are always at your side as a reliable pension partner!", says Ferdinand Bucher, Regional Director Wiener Städtische Versicherung Kärnten/Osttirol. Together with the "Krone", Wiener Städtische is looking for creative Carinthian minds who will enrich this important area of society, "health and care", with their work or their ideas and initiatives.
Facts & figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
At the last "ausgezeichnet regional" awards, the "Down & Up" association, the Lavanttaler Kräuterwerkstatt and NaturKids Kinderbetreuung from Villach were able to secure podium places in the voting in this category with their work and concepts.
