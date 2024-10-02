Israeli army mourns first losses

Is Israel attacking Iranian nuclear facilities?

The situation in the Middle East is now escalating on an almost daily basis. On Tuesday, Iran fired almost 200 missiles at Israel. According to the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian attacks were a reaction to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. Iran also accuses Israel of killing the head of the radical Islamic Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who rules the Gaza Strip, in Tehran at the end of July.

According to the Israeli army, several air bases were hit and damaged. The government announced retaliatory strikes and could now take action against Iranian nuclear facilities and the country's energy infrastructure.