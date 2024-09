Young professional athletes: “It doesn’t work without family”

The fact that with exercise from an early age and the support of the family, children can stay on the ball when it comes to sport and exercise is shown not least by young local athletes. What do they have in common? Exercise and the joy of it right from the start. This was also the case with mountain bike pro and "Masters of Dirt" participant Samy Louis Fernbach (13) from Vienna and Upper Austrian ski racer Ruth Schweighofer (16).