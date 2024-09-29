Wurz: “I’m ready to attack the title”

"They won the title this year, even in 2023," says the 18-year-old son of ex-Formula 1 driver Alexander Wurz, "I'm really proud to be able to drive for such a strong team - and ready to attack the title next year!" Charlie even gave up the promotion to Formula 2 for this: "We've already talked about going into Formula 2," reveals dad Alex, "but Charlie said he doesn't want to. He's not afraid of it, on the contrary - but he'd rather be able to compete for the championship under pressure."