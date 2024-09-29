After team change
Wurz: “I’m ready to attack the title”
Charlie Wurz decided against promotion and opted for a new team that has already won Formula 3 this year: "I'm ready to attack the title!"
After finishing fifth in Melbourne in his first year in Formula 3, Charlie Wurz is now taking the next step: he is switching to the Trident team, which won the championship this year with Leonardo Fornaroli.
"They won the title this year, even in 2023," says the 18-year-old son of ex-Formula 1 driver Alexander Wurz, "I'm really proud to be able to drive for such a strong team - and ready to attack the title next year!" Charlie even gave up the promotion to Formula 2 for this: "We've already talked about going into Formula 2," reveals dad Alex, "but Charlie said he doesn't want to. He's not afraid of it, on the contrary - but he'd rather be able to compete for the championship under pressure."
This was not possible with the previous Jenzer team: the Swiss racing team no longer has a Formula 3 license for 2025, and this year they were bottom of the team standings with drivers Esterson (21st overall), Wurz (22nd) and Zagazeta (26th). But it was ideal for the learning year. "We said last year that you usually drive two seasons in Formula 3. You need the training sessions to get to know all the tracks," explains Alex.
Team boss knows Charlie
The Trident team has known Charlie for some time: "Team boss Maurizio Salvadori already knows Charlie from Formula 4. Of course, expectations are high in the second year. It's nice to be in a team that has already won the championship. And from the middle of the season, you can see where things are heading."
