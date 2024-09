A schnapps distiller wants to heat things up in Vienna

At the age of 24, Sebastian Schwaighofer will almost certainly be elected to the Austrian National Council thanks to his excellent position on the list. As Federal Chairman of the Freedom Party Youth and Provincial Party Secretary in Salzburg, the Saalbach native is already deeply rooted in the party. This is his fifth election campaign. "But this time it's special because my candidacy has given me a completely different personal mood," reports the 24-year-old. The many panel discussions were a highlight for him.