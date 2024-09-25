Employees spill the beans
Duchess Meghan a “dictator in high heels”?
Is Duchess Meghan really the "Dictator in High Heels" her employees tremble in fear of? Some have now opened up about it! And their answer is clear!
A US magazine recently claimed, citing anonymous insiders, that Meghan is a tyrannical boss. But now members of her team are defending themselves against the accusations and emphasizing the opposite: Meghan is warm-hearted, caring and takes great care of those around her.
Anonymous sources had described the 43-year-old as "horrible" and "absolutely relentless" and claimed that her employees were downright terrified of the "dictator in high heels" - a portrayal that is likely to have caused incomprehension and disappointment among the Duchess of Sussex.
Exaggerated and distorted
However, Meghan's team has apparently decided not to leave these accusations unanswered. An insider who works closely with the Duchess emphasized to "US Weekly" that the anonymous sources' account was completely exaggerated and distorted. He pointed out that Meghan is passionate, demanding and committed as a boss, but always acts with a respectful and fair management style. "We are all still friends. The narratives that suggest otherwise are false."
One member of staff told the magazine that she had received a great deal of care from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan when she had to undergo surgery. "When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care that parents would feel for their own child."
The current debate once again shines a spotlight on the challenges Meghan has faced since marrying Prince Harry. While critics describe the Duchess as demanding and exacting, her supporters see her as a strong woman who works with clear goals and vision. It remains to be seen how the debate will develop over the coming weeks, but Meghan's team have made it clear that they remain firmly behind their boss.
Harry on business trip in New York
While Meghan was in California for the big charm offensive, Prince Harry was on a business trip to New York, where he called for better protection for children on social media. The father of five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet warned in an impassioned speech at the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative: "These platforms are designed to create addictions."
She added: "Young people are held there by mindless, endless, mind-numbing scrolling and stuffed with content that no child should be exposed to."
Escapades as a teenager
Alluding to his own escapades as a teenager, Harry joked: "Some people say kids will always be kids, and that may well be true - kids can get into trouble. I know a thing or two about that." But with social media, he said, it's different: "Our children are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are deliberate," said the fifth in line to the British throne.
Social media companies must be held more accountable, Harry demanded. The shareholders of the tech giants should also put pressure on company bosses. Everyone must be involved in bringing about change.
