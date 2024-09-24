Vorteilswelt
Barely able to breathe

46 people rescued from burning house in Vienna

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 09:55

Fire in a business premises in Vienna-Favoriten on Tuesday night! Because the residents in the apartments above could barely breathe, 46 people had to be taken out of the building by the emergency services. Two pregnant women and a child had to be taken to hospital ... 

comment0 Kommentare

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a pub in Senefeldergasse at around 3 am. How the fire started is still under investigation. Because the fire started on the ground floor, the stairwell and the apartments above the business premises were so filled with smoke that the residents had to go to the windows, said fire department spokesman Gerald Schimpf. As some people panicked, the fire department decided to evacuate the building.

30 people were rescued via the stairwell wearing escape filter masks, seven people via an extension ladder and nine people via a turntable ladder.

Three people taken to hospital
All of the residents were handed over to the special rescue team, which provided the rescued people with oxygen. Three people - the two pregnant women and the child - had to be taken to hospital with suspected mild smoke inhalation, said spokeswoman Corina Had.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Kommentare
