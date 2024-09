Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

For the first time, the "Krone" lists in clear charts the income at which academics in Austria - in comparison to all other employed academics - belong to the absolute elite and when they belong to the top twenty, thirty, etc. percent. percent. This is based on current figures that are only collected every four years. In addition, the renowned Viennese salary expert Conrad Pramböck gives tips on which fields of study open up the best earning opportunities - and what employees with a university degree should do if they want to increase their income.