A “climate check” of the parties’ election programs

But no consensus on soil protection

When it comes to soil protection, the parties' ambitions differ considerably: the ÖVP, for example, which even wants to promote new construction by abolishing taxes and ancillary charges, and the FPÖ, which rejects a levy on speculative vacant housing as a "hidden property tax", stand out negatively. The BIER party and NEOS also offer few measures to curb the rampant development of our natural and agricultural areas. The SPÖ and KPÖ, on the other hand, are more ambitious, with some of their election manifestos focusing on the mobilization of vacant housing and land recycling. However, only the Greens fulfill all Greenpeace demands for effective soil protection.