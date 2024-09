Risk-takers can ski for less this year

The first thing that stands out: there is no season ticket for all ski areas, the "Snow & Fun Card". The reason: the Schröcksnadel Group with Hochficht, Hinterstoder and Wurzeralm has dropped out and turned to the "SuperSkiCard", with which you can mainly carve in Salzburg and Tyrol. Cost: 980 euros for adults (from December 6, 1100 euros).