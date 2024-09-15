“Please just take away his cell phone”

What career lies ahead of him? The position of club chairman in the state parliament will soon be vacant. The current head of the party, Herwig Mahr, has already been reminded that he is 65 years old and that younger people are gunning for his position. Gruber was considered the favorite for the job, but according to reports, nothing will come of it. MP Thomas Dim has a good chance. He is also Deputy Mayor of Ried im Innkreis and therefore represents the Innviertel, which is so important for the Freedom Party. One thing is certain: it remains exciting.