Rebuke from the party leader
“Please just take away his cell phone”
Member of Parliament Michael Gruber has been the regional manager of the Freedom Party in Upper Austria for two years. Recently, he had to be reminded who is in charge of the Blue Party.
Michael Gruber, of all people, has now laid down some heavy stones on the way to becoming a party that supports the state. It is well known that the Blue Party is not happy with the colorful rainbow flag. However, symbolically stuffing it into a green (coincidence?) dustbin goes too far for many in the party - the "Krone" reported.
"Cleaning up for Austria"
However, this is not the first time Gruber has attracted attention with the campaign entitled "Cleaning up for Austria". The leadership circle of the Upper Austrian Freedom Party around Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner has been wondering about Gruber's self-presentation for some time. It even went so far that someone from Manfred Haimbuchner's circle had to remind the army sergeant from Pettenbach who is actually the leader of the Freedom Party.
Upper Austria against Kickl's brute rhetoric
One thing is certain: Gruber is hard-working and travels the country a lot. He wants to know what moves people. But the FPÖ leadership in Upper Austria has turned its back on the brute rhetoric of Vienna and is taking its own, calm path. Gruber's harsh statements in the style of Herbert Kickl are therefore very inopportune - even if it is part of the party secretary's job to show an edge. A party insider recently commented on Gruber's social media activities: "Please just take away his cell phone"
What career lies ahead of him? The position of club chairman in the state parliament will soon be vacant. The current head of the party, Herwig Mahr, has already been reminded that he is 65 years old and that younger people are gunning for his position. Gruber was considered the favorite for the job, but according to reports, nothing will come of it. MP Thomas Dim has a good chance. He is also Deputy Mayor of Ried im Innkreis and therefore represents the Innviertel, which is so important for the Freedom Party. One thing is certain: it remains exciting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
