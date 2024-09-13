O'zapft is in the Prater
“The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn offers fun for everyone!”
From September 26 to October 13, Austria's largest traditional festival attracts visitors to the Vienna Prater with music, delicacies and a great atmosphere. "Whether young or old, folk music fan or food lover, whether with family, friends or work colleagues - the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn offers fun for everyone!" says Johann Pittermann, organizer of the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn. Get 1 + 1 ticket for free in the Krone ticket store now!
"At our core, it's always about togetherness - we are an expression of Austria's culture, customs and community. We are looking forward to bringing people together again this year and celebrating inspiring moments together," Johann Pittermann and his team ensure a real Wiesn atmosphere with a varied program over a total of 18 days.
The right Wiesn location for every taste
The festival grounds are divided into three tents and several alpine pastures, offering the right place for every taste - from rustic brass band music to hit nights, everything is included. In the three festival tents, Austria's best live acts such as Desperate Brasswives, die Lauser, Mountain Crew, Wir sind SPITZE, BEngelS reloaded, Dirndl Rocker, BÄÄM&Brass, Südsteirer, die Eiersparer, Wildbach, the Vitamines, nordwand, Grabenland Buam and many more provide the ultimate Wiesn atmosphere every evening.
The pop afternoons on October 1, October 8 and October 10 in particular will delight visitors with rousing performances by well-known artists such as Andi Borg, Francine Jordi, Udo Wenders, the Hans Ecker Trio and the Edlseern. At the DJ Wiesn powered by Prater Dome on October 8, the finest electronic music will make the festival tent shake.
Not just for the ears, but also for the palate
Of course, there will also be plenty of food: from traditional pretzels and stilts to vegan alternatives, there is something for every taste. Particular attention is paid to the regionality of the products in order to meet the high standards of quality and sustainability.
"We have taken the organization of the gastronomy into our own hands to ensure that all offers meet the highest standards"
Johann Pittermann, Geschäftsführer Wiener Kaiser Wiesn
Bild: Wiener Kaiser Wiesn/Bubu Dujmic
Variety and diversity are also on offer: From the down-to-earth Brettljausn, crispy Stelzn and grilled chicken, to the classic Lebkuchenherzal and creamy mushrooms and vegan bratwurst, every taste is catered for.
Austria's biggest fun for young and old
While Generation Z will really party at the Studi Wiesn on October 7, the Senior Days on October 2 and October 9 offer the ideal opportunity to dance together, especially for the older generation. There is a special children's program for the youngest guests on selected days. The children can let off steam with professionally supervised fun and games at the Kinder-Wiesn.
Furthermore, special events such as the fire department calendar and the presentation of the young farmers offer additional entertainment for the whole family. Whether young or old - the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn offers an unforgettable experience for all generations.
Closed events and company celebrations
If you prefer to enjoy the Wiesn atmosphere in a closed group, the Kaiser Loge with 32 seats is the perfect choice, or you can rent an entire marquee. Whether birthdays, bachelor parties, company events, early Christmas parties or simply a convivial get-together with friends - whether exclusive or right in the middle of the action. Wiener Kaiser Wiesn puts together individual group arrangements and B2B offers for every occasion.
Long-standing and new Wiesn partnerships
As in previous years, the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn works with a number of partners. For years, the event has been supported by Wiesbauer, jö Club and Brau Union with Gösser, and this year it can also count the drinks manufacturer Gasteiner, BIPA and Lorenz Snacks among its partners. Wien Ticket, Prater GmbH, Steirer Kren, Felber, Guschlbauer Salzburger Trachtenoutlet, Vorteilsclub, Schladming-Dachstein Hohenhaus Tenne, Schlumberger, Moet Hennessy, Cobenzl, Almdudler, VELO, Prater Dome, Freihof, Jägermeister, Red Bull, Transgourmet and Blitzblank are also taking part again.
The Westbahn is once again the official mobility partner and makes it possible to travel to and from Vienna as sustainably as possible. Cab 31300 is the new partner for the road and ensures a safe and comfortable journey within Vienna.
BILLA is participating for the first time this year. The BILLA club mascot Ferdl will become Lover-Ferdl on the Wiesn days October 4/5/10 and 11 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will help you find love on site. Together we would like to choose the Wiesn couples 2024 who want to unite for at least one vacation, which will be provided as a prize by BILLA Reisen.
"LIFE IS A CELEBRATION" - WE CELEBRATE WITH 1+1
Secure your tickets for the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn 2024 at the Krone best price for a limited time only and get 1 ticket + 1 ticket* for free!
Offer bookable until incl. 19.09.2024 in the Kroneticket store at ticket.krone.at
Vienna Kaiser Wiesn
26. September to October 13, 2024
Vienna Prater
(*valid while stocks last)
