OeNB lowers forecast
Austria’s economy is in the grip of recession
The Oesterreichische Nationalbank's (OeNB) forecast for the Austrian economy is anything but rosy. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to fall by one percentage point from +0.3 percent to -0.7 percent and by 0.8 percentage points from +1.8 percent to +1.0 percent in 2025.
At the end of June, Wifo and IHS were still forecasting stagnation (0.0% growth) in the domestic economy and a minimal increase of 0.3% in their quarterly economic forecast for 2024. At the beginning of September, Raiffeisen Research was already forecasting a GDP decline of 0.5% for this year.
Two years of recession in a row
Domestic economic output shrank by 0.8 percent in 2023. This means that the Austrian economy is heading for two years of recession in a row.
"The downward revision is due to a weaker historical GDP trend and the GDP decline in the second quarter of 2024, but also to a now weaker estimate for GDP growth in the second half of 2024," write the central bank economists in their interim forecast published on Friday.
According to the OeNB, domestic economic output shrank by a total of 2.1 percent between its peak in the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2024. This is primarily due to the industrial recession and a marked reluctance to consume. According to the National Bank, industry is suffering above all from the weakness of the international economy. The energy-intensive and construction-related industrial sectors are the main reason for the industrial recession.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
