Far-reaching consequences
Bluetongue: First cases confirmed in the country
The first cases of a serious viral disease have now been confirmed in Austria. The disease in question is bluetongue. But don't worry - there is no risk of infection for humans. For unvaccinated animals, however, infection can have far-reaching consequences!
The virus has already been confirmed in one cow in Vorarlberg and two cattle in Styria. This was announced on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection. These are the first cases in Austria since 2016. The virus affects sheep, cattle, goats and ruminant wild animals such as deer, roe deer and ibex, among others. The disease is currently widespread in many parts of Europe, including France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
Far-reaching consequences of infection
Although there is no risk of infection for humans - neither through contact with infected animals nor through dairy products and meat - infection can have serious consequences for animals ...
Fever and swelling on the head
For example, the aggressive serotype 3 was confirmed in a cow in Vorarlberg. It leads to severe illness and a high number of deaths, particularly in sheep. Cattle also show clear symptoms and a sharp drop in milk production with this virus variant. Affected animals show fever and swelling of the head and mouth, which can lead to the animal's death. The two cases in Styria are serotype 4, which has so far led to significantly fewer symptoms.
But how is an infection even possible? Bluetongue (BT) is transmitted by blood-sucking mosquitoes, which are also found in Austria. Vaccination can protect animals from serious diseases. Although complete protection cannot be guaranteed, it weakens the course of the disease and thus prevents animal suffering.
Restrictions for trade
The disease is a notifiable animal disease and results in restrictions on the trade of animals. Animals can be brought into other EU countries subject to certain conditions. Susceptible animals can be traded freely within Austria, provided the animals are clinically healthy on the day of movement.
It is also recommended that animals are kept indoors in the evening and morning hours, as mosquitoes are particularly active at these times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
