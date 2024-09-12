Bluetongue: First cases confirmed in the country

The virus has already been confirmed in one cow in Vorarlberg and two cattle in Styria. This was announced on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection. These are the first cases in Austria since 2016. The virus affects sheep, cattle, goats and ruminant wild animals such as deer, roe deer and ibex, among others. The disease is currently widespread in many parts of Europe, including France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.