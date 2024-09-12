Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Far-reaching consequences

Bluetongue: First cases confirmed in the country

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 17:28

The first cases of a serious viral disease have now been confirmed in Austria. The disease in question is bluetongue. But don't worry - there is no risk of infection for humans. For unvaccinated animals, however, infection can have far-reaching consequences!

comment0 Kommentare

The virus has already been confirmed in one cow in Vorarlberg and two cattle in Styria. This was announced on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection. These are the first cases in Austria since 2016. The virus affects sheep, cattle, goats and ruminant wild animals such as deer, roe deer and ibex, among others. The disease is currently widespread in many parts of Europe, including France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. 

Far-reaching consequences of infection
Although there is no risk of infection for humans - neither through contact with infected animals nor through dairy products and meat - infection can have serious consequences for animals ... 

Fever and swelling on the head
For example, the aggressive serotype 3 was confirmed in a cow in Vorarlberg. It leads to severe illness and a high number of deaths, particularly in sheep. Cattle also show clear symptoms and a sharp drop in milk production with this virus variant. Affected animals show fever and swelling of the head and mouth, which can lead to the animal's death. The two cases in Styria are serotype 4, which has so far led to significantly fewer symptoms.

Cattle also show clear symptoms and a sharp drop in milk yield with this virus variant. (Bild: APA/dpa/Marijan Murat)
Cattle also show clear symptoms and a sharp drop in milk yield with this virus variant.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Marijan Murat)

But how is an infection even possible? Bluetongue (BT) is transmitted by blood-sucking mosquitoes, which are also found in Austria. Vaccination can protect animals from serious diseases. Although complete protection cannot be guaranteed, it weakens the course of the disease and thus prevents animal suffering. 

Restrictions for trade

The disease is a notifiable animal disease and results in restrictions on the trade of animals. Animals can be brought into other EU countries subject to certain conditions. Susceptible animals can be traded freely within Austria, provided the animals are clinically healthy on the day of movement.

It is also recommended that animals are kept indoors in the evening and morning hours, as mosquitoes are particularly active at these times.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf