Concerns about the Waldviertel bypass after the election
The heavy traffic load caused by roaring columns of trucks and commuters is to be removed from the villages between Zwettl and Vitis with a new road. Because work contracts for the second half of the new road - including the largest village by far, Großglobnitz - have not yet been awarded, there are rumors that construction will be halted. The state waves it off.
In order to better connect the Waldviertel to one of its important main axes from Zwettl via Krems to St. Pölten, the state had planned and decided to build the Vitis-Zwettl bypass around 2020. Construction was due to start in 2022.
The aim was not only to take the heavy heavy goods and commuter traffic away from the villages, but also to create more opportunities to overtake the rolling columns of trucks. The first part of the bypass was opened in mid-August. At the same time, work is already underway on parts of the second half, which have been brought forward.
Construction should be over soon after the election
But: "Construction is underway, but it will be over soon after the elections! With a few exceptions, the construction contracts have still not been awarded," report industry insiders.
This is denied by Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), the state deputy responsible for transport. "We are certainly not stopping any construction work. In budgetary terms, we have to reach for the ceiling, but the bypass will continue to be built. Traffic relief has top priority," he says. However, he admits that further work has not yet been awarded. "That doesn't matter, because the companies have until May 2025 to complete the work that has now been commissioned," emphasizes Road Construction Director Josef Decker.
Traffic opening planned for the end of 2028
The state has budgeted 60 million euros for the entire bypass. 24.2 million has already been spent on the completed northern section and the advanced southern section. Work is now underway on tendering and awarding contracts for a further four bridges and a large part of the earthworks and drainage work. "The construction schedule envisages traffic opening at the end of 2028. People need sensible infrastructure, we want to strengthen this important axis quickly," says the office of the state vice president René Denk
