Concerns about the Waldviertel bypass after the election

This is denied by Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), the state deputy responsible for transport. "We are certainly not stopping any construction work. In budgetary terms, we have to reach for the ceiling, but the bypass will continue to be built. Traffic relief has top priority," he says. However, he admits that further work has not yet been awarded. "That doesn't matter, because the companies have until May 2025 to complete the work that has now been commissioned," emphasizes Road Construction Director Josef Decker.