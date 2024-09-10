The forest is doing well, the market less so

Anger about EU bureaucracy

The controversial EU regulation on deforestation is not only a thorn in Moosbrugger's side. For him, the bureaucratic effort involved - each felled tree needs its own number with comprehensive GPS geolocalization - bears no relation to the benefits, as the forest area in Austria is continuously increasing and not decreasing anyway. "I simply cannot understand why the EU is unable to take a differentiated view of countries like Austria in this matter," says the farmers' representative with annoyance. He also suggests assigning numbers, but not for each individual tree, but for the respective federal states from which the raw material originates.