Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Scandal in the US Navy

Conspiracy at sea about a WLAN called “Stinky”

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 18:00

Bringing the internet to the remotest corners of the earth via satellite - the Starlink service from Elon Musk's space company SpaceX makes it possible, even on the high seas. A fact that officers of the US Navy wanted to take advantage of. Krone+ about a curious conspiracy surrounding a WLAN called "Stinky".

comment0 Kommentare

Life at sea is full of hardship. Whereas in days gone by, sailors were probably mainly concerned about food and their health, today it is often the loss of the internet and the associated lack of contact with family and friends that gets to them. This is especially true for members of the navy, on whose ships access to the internet is usually more restrictive than elsewhere in order to maintain bandwidth for military operations and to protect the ship and crew from enemy cyber attacks.

However, several high-ranking NCOs on the USS Manchester, a US Navy littoral combat ship, did not want to give up their "connection" to the outside world. In order to be able to send text messages home, stream movies or check sports scores during a deployment in the Western Pacific, they conspired under the leadership of Senior Chief Petty Officer Grisel Marrero to secretly install a Starlink antenna on the ship's outer deck, to which only they would have access to the WLAN network. His name: "Stinky".

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Sebastian Räuchle
Sebastian Räuchle
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf