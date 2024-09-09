Scandal in the US Navy
Conspiracy at sea about a WLAN called “Stinky”
Bringing the internet to the remotest corners of the earth via satellite - the Starlink service from Elon Musk's space company SpaceX makes it possible, even on the high seas. A fact that officers of the US Navy wanted to take advantage of. Krone+ about a curious conspiracy surrounding a WLAN called "Stinky".
Life at sea is full of hardship. Whereas in days gone by, sailors were probably mainly concerned about food and their health, today it is often the loss of the internet and the associated lack of contact with family and friends that gets to them. This is especially true for members of the navy, on whose ships access to the internet is usually more restrictive than elsewhere in order to maintain bandwidth for military operations and to protect the ship and crew from enemy cyber attacks.
However, several high-ranking NCOs on the USS Manchester, a US Navy littoral combat ship, did not want to give up their "connection" to the outside world. In order to be able to send text messages home, stream movies or check sports scores during a deployment in the Western Pacific, they conspired under the leadership of Senior Chief Petty Officer Grisel Marrero to secretly install a Starlink antenna on the ship's outer deck, to which only they would have access to the WLAN network. His name: "Stinky".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.