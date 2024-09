Obernosterer: “Hate the political show program”

"Krone": You have been a member of the National Council for almost 20 years - what are you particularly proud of?

Gabriel Obernosterer: I have a good basis for discussion with all members of parliament - regardless of which parliamentary group - and I am said by everyone to have the quality of a handshake. I am proud of that. I clearly represent my values, but not in a mean way or below the belt. In these 18 years - and I have often been at the lectern - I have not been called to order once.