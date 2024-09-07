“A separate minister for housing would be good”

On the subject of security: you want to take over the Vienna police force from the Ministry of the Interior? Isn't that a bit retro? The police and gendarmerie were merged for good reason, to save on chiefs and structure.

We also have the other blue light organizations within the city. I'm thinking of the professional rescue services and the professional fire department: these are very demanding professions that are also dangerous. Nevertheless, we have no problem finding staff. It's only with the police that this doesn't work. That is why we have been calling for more police officers for many years - and although the population has increased in Vienna, we have fewer, not more, police officers who can work on the streets. If the federal government doesn't succeed in getting more people for the visible service on the streets, then I'm prepared to take over. I would be in favor of paying police officers a capital city bonus if they are willing to work here. We had 11,000 events and demonstrations in Vienna last year - not against the city government, but against the highest organs of the Republic. It is obvious that this means that police officers are required to work differently here than in other parts of Austria: over a million hours of overtime last year are proof of this. I am also in favor of improving the general conditions in public spaces by introducing a general law on the possession of weapons, and since then a total of 360 weapons have been confiscated at Praterstern, including more than 300 knives. Nobody can explain to me that you have to carry a firearm or a stabbing weapon in public spaces. And you're not going to clean your fingernails with a machete.