An archaic alpine destination towers above Lake Achensee
A circular hike takes us from Achenkirch to the Seekaralm, which is almost more than rustic. The ascent requires a lot of energy.
We cross the bridge at the parking lot and then - as indicated - keep to the right. Our destination is signposted twice at the next fork in the route. We take the driveway or footpath that runs almost level in the forest on the right ("Seekaralm 1 1/2 hours").
The trail continues gently, soon a path runs alongside the stream bed (with an unmarked climb section). Of course, it doesn't take long before the path on the left leads upwards through the sparse mixed forest - on steep terrain and without any major detours. A little fitness and surefootedness are now required.
The route then leads into a ditch and upwards without any problems. We then cross the road and reach alpine meadows with the Seekarspitze in the foreground. After a few minutes, you reach several huts, where you can stop for a bite to eat at the Seekaralm (1500 m).
There is plenty of space to enjoy the sun on the terrace. Everything here seems simple, almost archaic. In bad weather, however, there is no opportunity to eat and drink in a parlor. But if it rains, we'll probably stay at home anyway.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Achenkirch
- Starting point: Paid parking lot (940 m) next to the Oberaubach in Hinterwinkel, slightly away from Achenkirch (leave Achenseestraße at Achenkirch/Süd, keep south and keep right at "Fischerwirt" to "Seekaralm")
- Route: rustic trail, road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: fitness, sure-footedness
- Children: from 8 years
- Mountain buggy: when using the trail
- Refreshments: Seekaralm (1500 m); open daily from 10.30 am (take a snack with you to be on the safe side)
- Public transport: bus from Jenbach to Achenkirch
- Difference in altitude: around 550 m
- Length: around 4 or 5 km ascent via path or descent via road
- Time: approx. 1 3/4 or 1 1/2 hours ascent via the path or descent via the road
On the way back, you descend on the road with a view of Achenkirch. The path descends gently through the sparse forest. We keep to "Achenkirch", enjoy the view of Lake Achensee and reach the ascent route shortly before the parking lot. A few steps back to the parking lot.
