Integration in schools
Gutschi shakes her head at Svazek’s statement
Education Minister Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) and Integration Minister Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) disagree following a factual report by the Integration Fund. According to the report, the number of pupils with a non-German everyday language is increasing. Svazek sees the education of native children in danger because of "language stragglers". Gutschi counters.
A fact sheet from the Austrian Integration Fund causes disagreement in the state government. What does it say? 18.1 percent of all pupils in Salzburg had a foreign nationality in 2022/23. This is the second-highest figure in Austria, after the leader Vienna with 35.1 percent. The proportion with a non-German everyday language was even higher: 22.6 percent! The figures have been rising for years.
We cannot afford to permanently jeopardize the future of our children because of language stragglers
Marlene Svazek, FPÖ-Integrationslandesrätin und Landeshauptm.-Stellvertreterin
This has prompted Deputy Governor and Integration Councillor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) to take action. She says: "We cannot afford to permanently jeopardize the future of our own children because of language stragglers."
It should also be ensured that non-German-speaking schoolmates first acquire the necessary German language skills before they join mainstream classes.
I cannot understand this statement. I don't see any danger of a loss of quality for our pupils.
Daniela Gutschi, ÖVP-Landesrätin für Bildung und Svazeks Regierungspartnerin.
Knowledge is sufficient after German support class
Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP), Provincial Councillor for Education, replies: "I cannot understand the statement. Pupils with insufficient knowledge of German already attend a German support class or course before they start regular lessons."
Gutschi does not see any danger to the future quality of education: when pupils leave the remedial classes, their language skills are sufficient and the quality of education does not suffer as a result. Experience shows that children learn from each other. Gutschi: "A language bath can be an enrichment."
Germans are the largest group of foreign pupils in Salzburg
The largest group of foreign pupils in Salzburg comes from Germany, 11.4 percent. A total of 42.2 percent are EU citizens. Gutschi continues: "A large number of non-German-speaking pupils naturally poses challenges for schools. We are trying to support the locations as best we can with additional staff."
Svazek concludes: "Even if we don't always agree: The rising figures from the fact sheet underpin our call for a further expansion of remedial classes so that we can continue to guarantee quality in the future."
