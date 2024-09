Part of the brain removed during surgery without consent

Since the age of 16, 31-year-old Sandra Koller (name changed) from Eisenstadt has suffered from temporal lobe epilepsy. This most common form of epilepsy usually occurs in adolescents and young adults between the ages of ten and 20. The classic clinical symptoms include focal convulsive seizures, which begin in one hemisphere of the brain but can develop into a generalized seizure, as well as memory disorders and memory delusions, which therefore also impair social skills. The temporal lobes are responsible for auditory perception, language comprehension, visual memory, factual memory and the processing of emotions.