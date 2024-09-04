Stöger ahead of his ÖFB debut: “I have the maturity now”

Kevin Stöger is hoping to make his first appearance for Austria's national soccer team, but late in the day. The 31-year-old has been called up for the first time in the era of team boss Ralf Rangnick and is now set to make his debut in the Nations League games against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Friday or against Norway in Oslo on Monday. The Upper Austrian does not expect to be in the starting eleven. "But I want to show what I can do in training," said Stöger on Wednesday in Klagenfurt.