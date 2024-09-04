Festival in Linz
Ars Electronica: The cell phone as a nail fetish
The Linz Ars Electronica Festival "Hope" starts with over 500 projects. The most colorful venue is the Postcity: here you can experience videos, AI and computer installations that let you creatively try out the future. For the first time, students from the new Linz University of Technology will also be presenting ideas for medicine and care.
The Ars Electronica media festival brings 1200 artists, scientists, developers and entrepreneurs from 67 countries to Linz. This year's theme is "Hope/Hope".
"It is the formulation of an optimistic approach, but not a blind faith, but the trust that we humans can take things into our own hands and change them," explained Ars Electronica Director Gerfried Stocker during his guided tour of Postcity.
The view to Africa
The empty postal distribution center is the central venue for the sixth time, where 500 projects - including many computer stations - are presented. A main exhibition is dedicated to the S+T+Arts awards, an EU Commission project that promotes exchange between Europe and Africa.
Ethno meets technology
The installation by the Dzata Institute from South Africa, which combines high technology and ethnological traditions, for example in performances or museum objects, is fantastic. Funny: a cell phone converted into a nail fetish.
Medicine as a topic at the university of technology
A mouth control for the disabled, experiencing dreams anew and overcoming trauma, immersing yourself in care with AI, designing your own smartwatch and discovering medieval medicine - these are projects by students at the Linz University of Technology, IT:U (Interdisciplinary transformation university Austria), which are also on show here.
Robots on the violin
There are installations on three levels and even in the bunker. On Friday, the impressive Gleishalle will host the Great Concert Night: The Cello Ocetet Amsterdam takes on robots, and pianist Maki Namekawa also plays along.
For the first time, there will also be a themed exhibition at the MedCampus at Kepler University Hospital. The Linz University of Art has erected a walk-in 18-metre-high observation tower on the main square, while the Interface Cultures branch of study is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the "Nous" exhibition at Postcity.
The Ars Electronica Festival runs until Sunday, September 8.
