Turquoise remains intact
ÖVP posters Chancellor and promises “stability”
"The strong center": The ÖVP presented its new wave of posters for the National Council election campaign on Wednesday (see video above). Federal Chancellor and party leader Karl Nehammer is at the center of the subjects. With him, the People's Party promises "Stability for Austria".
General Secretary Christian Stocker presented the posters in the garden of the ÖVP Party Academy in Vienna-Meidling. The election goal is to come first and, with Nehammer, to once again provide the Federal Chancellor, he emphasized.
"ÖVP stands for the center of society"
The aim is to convey that the People's Party stands for the center of society, with the central themes of family, performance and security, Stocker said.
During the party's tour of the country, it was noted that Austrians did not want a policy of the left and right fringes, but one from the center, "with a sense of proportion and common sense".
Against "right-wing agitators" and "left-wing dreamers"
The Secretary General also associates stability with security for families, children, the business location and jobs. He wants to distance himself from "right-wing agitators" and "left-wing dreamers" and their ideas of fortresses or Marxism and new burdens. He held out the prospect of further specifications on Thursday, when Nehammer would present the ÖVP's election program.
"Will adhere to the election campaign ceiling"
Stocker did not specify the size of the election campaign budget. One thing is clear: "We not only intend to adhere to the upper limit for election campaign costs, we will also adhere to it." This was already the case at the last election. The upper limit is currently 8.66 million euros, valid for the last 82 days before the election. The Secretary General also did not put a figure on the number of posters, as this depends on the provincial organizations, among other things.
