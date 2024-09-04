ÖVP posters Chancellor and promises “stability”

"Will adhere to the election campaign ceiling"

Stocker did not specify the size of the election campaign budget. One thing is clear: "We not only intend to adhere to the upper limit for election campaign costs, we will also adhere to it." This was already the case at the last election. The upper limit is currently 8.66 million euros, valid for the last 82 days before the election. The Secretary General also did not put a figure on the number of posters, as this depends on the provincial organizations, among other things.