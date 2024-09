Red Bull Salzburg sign defender from PSG

The tall Frenchman made 22 appearances for PSG's U19 team last season and is now set to strengthen Salzburg's defense. "Joane Gadou is an absolute top talent who had many different options for the next step in his career, but ultimately opted for us and our Salzburg path," said Red Bull sporting director Bernhard Seonbucher, looking forward to their time together optimistically. "We are more than convinced of his qualities, but we also know that he is still very young and will of course give him time to mature."