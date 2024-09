Is the Red Bull veteran heading back to Linz?

Scalding heat - the glass filled with cold water and the parasol on the terrace are just a drop in the ocean. Andreas Ulmer doesn't seem to mind the temperatures above 30 degrees. "I've just come from swimming training at Lake Fuschl," laughs the kicker. He has set himself the goal of an Ironman. In plain language, that means swimming 3.8 kilometers, cycling 180 kilometers and then running a good 42 kilometers. "So at some point. At the moment I'm fighting not to drown. No, joking aside: one crawl is fine. So it should be enough for the sprint distance," says Ulmer with a wink.