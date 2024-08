“Every now and then you fall on your face”

"Krone": Ms. Meinl-Reisinger, you are a candidate for chancellor. If you were Chancellor, what would be the first thing you would do?

Beate Meinl-Reisinger: I could say right now that I would ensure that the Chancellor is given the power to issue directives. Then she could - as in Germany - also decide things. But seriously, the first measure would definitely be a cash fall. I would then give the order to turn over every cent spent and check whether it is necessary in order to ultimately draw up a roadmap to relieve the burden.