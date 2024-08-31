Without a needs assessment, brothels will also proliferate

More permits required when building a garage

There is no longer any proportionality at all with landfills: "If you want to build a garage in Tyrol, you not only need a dedication from the municipality, but also a building negotiation and a building permit! But for landfills, to which tens of thousands of trucks drive to and from, polluting the population with noise, dust and dirt, as well as destroying valuable land, meadows and forests, there is no need for municipal approval. That's absurd!"