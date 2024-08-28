Quartet now unmasked
Girl beaten, harassed with cell phone camera
A 15-year-old local girl was beaten, followed, harassed in front of a cell phone camera and even threatened with a knife in Innsbruck in June. The perpetrators were able to go into hiding at the time. However, after extensive investigations, four suspects - two girls and two boys - have now been identified. The youngest are just 13.
It was a real ordeal that the 15-year-old girl had to endure in mid-June in Innsbruck's Reichenauer Straße. According to the police, she was "massively harassed" by a group of young people. Two initially unknown girls in particular targeted the victim, "slapped her and forced her to apologize in front of a cell phone camera", according to the criminal investigation department.
Chased and threatened with a knife
The 15-year-old then fled to a nearby youth club. "She was chased by a male member of the group and dangerously threatened with a knife", the investigators continued.
The perpetrators were able to go into hiding at the time. The criminal investigation department took up the investigation and has now announced that four suspects have been identified. The two girls are 13-year-olds - one Afghan and one local. The two boys, aged 16 and 18, come from Russia and Syria.
Charges against minors
"The two girls and the 16-year-old refused to make a statement, the 18-year-old Syrian denied any involvement in the crime", the investigators explain.
Corresponding charges will be filed. The suspects are suspected of attempted grievous bodily harm, coercion and failure to prevent an act punishable by law.
