There was already speculation
Sargeant loses cockpit! Successor confirmed
Logan Sargeant has lost his Formula 1 cockpit at Williams. The racing team also presented the American's successor on Tuesday. Franco Colapinto will be in the car for the rest of the season. This also means that Mick Schumacher will once again go home empty-handed.
"Replacing a driver in the middle of the season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe it gives Williams the best chance to fight for points for the rest of the season," said William team boss James Vowles, explaining the decision.
Shortly before, the team had made official what the "Krone" had already reported: Logan Sargeant has lost his cockpit in Formula 1. He will be replaced by the young Argentinian Colapinto. It was recently speculated that Mick Schumacher had a good chance of taking the vacant seat.
This means that the chances of a Formula 1 return for the German are dwindling further. The signing of Australian Jack Doohan from Alpine was already a serious setback.
First Argentinian in 23 years
Colapinto, on the other hand, will be the first Formula 1 driver from Argentina in 23 years and the second overall for Williams after Carlos Reutemann. The Thai Alexander Albon remains the first driver.
Colapinto last drove in Formula 2 and will have the number 43 on his car. He will make his debut this weekend in Monza at the Italian Grand Prix. Sargeant scored just one point in his almost two years at Williams. However, he would have had to leave Williams at the end of the season anyway to make way for Carlos Sainz, who is coming from Ferrari.
"This is undoubtedly a tough blow for Logan, who has given his all throughout his time at Williams, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and positive attitude," concluded Team Principal Vowles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
