Tariff on e-cars “will damage trade relations”

Dispute over trade practices with the EU

In May, the US government imposed additional tariffs of 100 percent on electric cars from China. The EU Commission followed suit in June with its own plans, which, however, provide for different tariffs of between 17.4 and 37.6 percent depending on the manufacturer. Among other things, Brussels is talking about unfair subsidies for car manufacturers. Previously, no agreement had been reached in the dispute over subsidies and trade practices.