Europe lost? “Will not stand by in silence”

"Krone": Mr. Klar, congratulations on your first book! In it, you describe many real stories from your everyday life at school. Which of the experiences described moved you the most and why did you decide to share these stories in particular?

Christian Klar: Thank you very much. The book is mainly about the dramatic changes I experienced in schools. I was particularly moved by the cases in which violence played a role - and unfortunately this happens quite often. This violence and the problems associated with it often have their roots in cultural differences, especially among pupils with an Islamic background. These differences repeatedly lead to conflicts that characterize everyday school life. These are not isolated cases, but phenomena that occur in many schools, especially those with a high proportion of immigrants. The stories I am telling are exemplary of the situation we find ourselves in.