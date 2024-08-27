The legacy of Burgenland’s last first lady

"We all know that here in Burgenland, the name Esterházy was used in politics on a massive scale to create ideological division and hostility. Time and again, parties tried to capture votes by denouncing the family's large landholdings. It was therefore important to her to set the course in such a way that it would benefit the country and the population. For example, the Princess had a decisive influence on the establishment of the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park 30 years ago. In doing so, she laid the foundations for today's eco-tourism."