Ovarian cancer can now be detected earlier

Tumor marker is not conclusive

If a malignant tumor is suspected, imaging procedures (CT, MRI) are also used. A blood test can also provide information about so-called tumor markers. In the case of ovarian cancer, this is the CA 125 protein, but neither the ultrasound nor the blood test can be recommended for general screening, as a normal CA 125 value does not guarantee that there is no cancer. Conversely, the CA-125 level also rises in other diseases such as endometriosis, fibroids or pregnancy.