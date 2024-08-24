Vorteilswelt
Against St. Pölten

“Once a year you just have to go to the dentist”

Nachrichten
24.08.2024 19:19

The women of SCR Altach invite you to a Sunday matinee! And their guests are none other than champions St. Pölten. Coach Bernhard Summer and his team want to surprise the big title favorites and preferably keep the points at home.

comment

"Regardless of whether you have them at the beginning of the season or rather at the end, it's never pleasant against St. Pölten. But once a year you have to go to the dentist," says SCR Altach coach Bernhard Summer ahead of his team's clash with the serial champions. Who have already recorded two straight wins to start the championship.

"They got off to a very good start," Summer paid tribute, "and they've changed their style of soccer a bit. Shorter periods of possession in their own half, but playing quickly vertically." However, the Rheindörflers also have the recipe for countering this, says the coach. "We mustn't give them any space behind the chain. But that's not easy, their offense is really on the alert."

There is still a question mark over whether Sarah-Lisa Dübel, who has only just recovered, will play in the Altach goal. (Bild: SPG Altach/Vorderland)
There is still a question mark over whether Sarah-Lisa Dübel, who has only just recovered, will play in the Altach goal.
(Bild: SPG Altach/Vorderland)

A question mark
Summer's squad is almost complete. There is a question mark over goalkeeper Sarah-Lisa Dübel. "She was ill this week and was only able to train once. We'll decide at short notice," explained the coach. Emilia Purtscher is in Colombia with the U20s for the World Cup. As is St. Pölten's Valentina Mädl. "But the absence of Emilia hurts us more than that of Mädl."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
