Against St. Pölten
“Once a year you just have to go to the dentist”
The women of SCR Altach invite you to a Sunday matinee! And their guests are none other than champions St. Pölten. Coach Bernhard Summer and his team want to surprise the big title favorites and preferably keep the points at home.
"Regardless of whether you have them at the beginning of the season or rather at the end, it's never pleasant against St. Pölten. But once a year you have to go to the dentist," says SCR Altach coach Bernhard Summer ahead of his team's clash with the serial champions. Who have already recorded two straight wins to start the championship.
"They got off to a very good start," Summer paid tribute, "and they've changed their style of soccer a bit. Shorter periods of possession in their own half, but playing quickly vertically." However, the Rheindörflers also have the recipe for countering this, says the coach. "We mustn't give them any space behind the chain. But that's not easy, their offense is really on the alert."
A question mark
Summer's squad is almost complete. There is a question mark over goalkeeper Sarah-Lisa Dübel. "She was ill this week and was only able to train once. We'll decide at short notice," explained the coach. Emilia Purtscher is in Colombia with the U20s for the World Cup. As is St. Pölten's Valentina Mädl. "But the absence of Emilia hurts us more than that of Mädl."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.