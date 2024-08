Gamsjagatage, the Nockis or oldie tractors after all

The weather gods will hopefully be kind to us this weekend, as there are plenty of highlights to enjoy in the fresh air. From festivals such as the Linz beer fishing festival or the summer festival in St. Florian near Linz to open-air cinemas in Seewalchen/A. and Mauthausen, there is plenty on offer. Fans of pop music, folk music and traditional customs will also get their money's worth. And bookworms can browse through books at Lentos in Linz.