"Love Story"

Coldplay perform Swift anthem in Vienna

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 22:29

On Wednesday, Coldplay's four-chapter tour began in Vienna. Particularly touching: singer Chris Martin sang "Love Story" by Taylor Swift - especially for the disappointed Austrian fans.

With all the hype surrounding Taylor Swift, undoubtedly the biggest pop star in the world at the moment, the fact that the British band Coldplay are the real kings of this summer of concerts is completely lost. Chris Martin and co. are filling Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium no less than four times these days, attracting well over 200,000 fans.

The tickets were completely sold out many months ago, after which those looking for them clung desperately to the usual ticket exchanges in order to hold on to the last glimmers of hope for great pop luck in late summer.

On Wednesday, the first Coldplay concert took place in Vienna.
On Wednesday, the first Coldplay concert took place in Vienna.
(Bild: Andreas Graf)
More than 200,000 fans came to the Ernst Happel Stadium.
More than 200,000 fans came to the Ernst Happel Stadium.
(Bild: Andreas Graf)

Massive security measures
After the tragic cancellations of the Swift concerts, the focus these days is not only on a colorful pop show with top hits and breathtaking effects, but also on presenting Vienna as a safe and recommendable concert location.

Almost two weeks after the suspected plans to attack the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, more than twice as many officers than usual were on duty. Images and video recordings were also taken of the site, and a drone was also used. However, there was no concrete threat, assured Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP).

Quiet fans
In the course of her multi-year "Music Of The Spheres" tour, it glittered and flashed from all angles on Wednesday, with Martin appearing close to the audience and in full voice. The set is divided into planetary sub-chapters and provided both sprawling and melancholy moments. 

According to the head of the operations department Xenia Zauner, Coldplay fans are considered to be relaxed. A few visitors arrived on the Liliputbahn and some were already at the rides from midday. Whether the precautions will be scaled back for similar events in future will have to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said Karner. Since October 2023, the terror alert level has been raised from three to four.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

