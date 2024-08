Xiaomi’s mini vacuum cleaner doesn’t deliver what it promises

A vacuum cleaner with a "slimmer design than a thermos flask", yet "powerful" enough to clean "effectively" and "thoroughly", "always and everywhere", even in "hard-to-reach places" - Xiaomi lists a whole range of benefits on the Austrian website for its Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini, which is currently available for just 40 euros. But marketing promises are one thing, reality is often quite another, as the practical test shows.