Gall strong at the Vuelta

“I’ve finally found my legs again!”

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 18:51

After a somewhat disappointing Tour de France, cycling star Felix Gall bounced back with a strong performance at the Vuelta on Tuesday. The Tyrolean battled for victory in the first mountain finish, finishing in fifth place in the final sprint at the same time as winner Roglic. He is now sixth overall.

"I probably should have gone on the offensive myself and looked less at the others," sighed Felix Gall after narrowly missing out on a stage win. The 26-year-old Tyrolean had put his stamp on the mountain top finish on Pico Villuercas with two attacks, but in the end he finished in fifth place at the same time as winner Primoz Roglic.

I'm happy to have found my legs again after a very difficult Tour de France

Felix Gall

All in all, Austria's athlete of the year was very satisfied with his performance: "I'm happy to have found my legs again after a very difficult Tour de France."

Not yet captain
Gall moved up to sixth place in the overall standings with the climbing show. The Australian Ben O'Connor, who was supposed to be the Decathlon captain, only finished 23rd. No reason for the Tyrolean to swap roles in the French World Tour team: "He's our man for the overall classification. I have more of a free role."

Roglic new leader
The Slovenian Primoz Roglic slipped into the red jersey of the leader with his fifth win of the season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norbert Niederacher
