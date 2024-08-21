Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lifestyle

Immerse yourself in the world of art and jewelry

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 08:25

Rooted in Bregenz and at home in the world: young entrepreneurs Allegra Zerz and Marie-Christine Metzler give an insight into their niche business.

comment0 Kommentare

They know each other from their kindergarten days. Later, the paths of the young women crossed again and again in Munich and Florence. Now Allegra and Marie-Christine are using their reunion in their home country as an opportunity for a small event. "It's an inspiring summer aperitivo to meet like-minded people and give an insight into what we do," they say. Specifically, it's about immersing yourself in the world of art and jewelry.

Allegra Zerz knows how to breathe new life into old jewelry. She works with international experts in the art of goldsmithing. (Bild: Catherine Quirk)
Allegra Zerz knows how to breathe new life into old jewelry. She works with international experts in the art of goldsmithing.
(Bild: Catherine Quirk)

Commuting between fashion capitals
Allegra Zerz comes from the fashion industry. She worked for Instyle magazine and organized the schedules of celebrities and influencers. "It was exciting to be at parties with Heidi Klum or Elton John, but life with late nights and commuting between fashion capitals became very exhausting over time," she reports. Longing for more structure, she switched to self-employment. Communication and marketing for small, up-and-coming luxury brands in Europe became her hobbyhorse. The passion for jewelry has accompanied the Bregenz native since the start of her career, which is why she took advantage of the pandemic period. She trained as a goldsmith in Florence. She also studied gemology.

Turning old into new

"Jewellery is a highly topical subject due to the current hotbeds of war," she explains, pointing out that Russia and Israel are among the world's diamond centers. To avoid buying new "conflict diamonds", it is worth turning old jewelry into new. Of course, this applies to heirlooms that are lying unworn in the safe or have broken. Under the name "Jewel Voyageur", she advises her customers and works with Florentine master goldsmiths to breathe new life into unique pieces of jewelry.

This is where her friend Marie-Christine Metzler comes in, who has set up her own professional inventory service in Bregenz and also often has to deal with old jewelry. "I've had a great affinity for art and aesthetics since I was young." After completing her studies in the Netherlands, she gained experience at various auction houses. "I help my clients to keep track of their artworks and manage their art collection in various individual aspects, especially when it comes to resale, insurance or estate management."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Zech
Sandra Zech
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf