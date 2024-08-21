Lifestyle
Immerse yourself in the world of art and jewelry
Rooted in Bregenz and at home in the world: young entrepreneurs Allegra Zerz and Marie-Christine Metzler give an insight into their niche business.
They know each other from their kindergarten days. Later, the paths of the young women crossed again and again in Munich and Florence. Now Allegra and Marie-Christine are using their reunion in their home country as an opportunity for a small event. "It's an inspiring summer aperitivo to meet like-minded people and give an insight into what we do," they say. Specifically, it's about immersing yourself in the world of art and jewelry.
Commuting between fashion capitals
Allegra Zerz comes from the fashion industry. She worked for Instyle magazine and organized the schedules of celebrities and influencers. "It was exciting to be at parties with Heidi Klum or Elton John, but life with late nights and commuting between fashion capitals became very exhausting over time," she reports. Longing for more structure, she switched to self-employment. Communication and marketing for small, up-and-coming luxury brands in Europe became her hobbyhorse. The passion for jewelry has accompanied the Bregenz native since the start of her career, which is why she took advantage of the pandemic period. She trained as a goldsmith in Florence. She also studied gemology.
Turning old into new
"Jewellery is a highly topical subject due to the current hotbeds of war," she explains, pointing out that Russia and Israel are among the world's diamond centers. To avoid buying new "conflict diamonds", it is worth turning old jewelry into new. Of course, this applies to heirlooms that are lying unworn in the safe or have broken. Under the name "Jewel Voyageur", she advises her customers and works with Florentine master goldsmiths to breathe new life into unique pieces of jewelry.
This is where her friend Marie-Christine Metzler comes in, who has set up her own professional inventory service in Bregenz and also often has to deal with old jewelry. "I've had a great affinity for art and aesthetics since I was young." After completing her studies in the Netherlands, she gained experience at various auction houses. "I help my clients to keep track of their artworks and manage their art collection in various individual aspects, especially when it comes to resale, insurance or estate management."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
