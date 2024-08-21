Immerse yourself in the world of art and jewelry

Commuting between fashion capitals

Allegra Zerz comes from the fashion industry. She worked for Instyle magazine and organized the schedules of celebrities and influencers. "It was exciting to be at parties with Heidi Klum or Elton John, but life with late nights and commuting between fashion capitals became very exhausting over time," she reports. Longing for more structure, she switched to self-employment. Communication and marketing for small, up-and-coming luxury brands in Europe became her hobbyhorse. The passion for jewelry has accompanied the Bregenz native since the start of her career, which is why she took advantage of the pandemic period. She trained as a goldsmith in Florence. She also studied gemology.