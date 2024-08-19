Company of the month
From a Styrian who grew up in the butcher’s shop
The butcher's trade has been passed down in the Zotter family for generations. While the business tripled in size under Christoph and Nina Zotter, the philosophy has always remained the same: regionality, quality and sustainability are paramount. For this, the SFG awarded the title "Company of the Month".
"It was fate that I took over the business," says Christoph Zotter. It all began in 1930, when his great-grandparents built a house and a company in Oberbuch in Eastern Styria - and opened a butcher's store a year later. "They supplied the region with sausage and meat," says Zotter. Later, his grandfather took over and expanded the business - Zotter's father followed him.
"I grew up in the butcher's shop," recalls the entrepreneur, "I learned every position in the business, which is essential." When his father had to step down in 2017 due to health problems, Zotter was aware of his responsibility: since then, he and his wife Nina have been at the helm of the family business, which is now "almost three times the size it was when they took over".
Specialists in calves and cattle
What else has changed: "The business area is very different today than it used to be - we mainly focus on the catering trade, no longer on major customers." Fleischerei Zotter has made a name for itself as an Austria-wide specialist in veal and beef, but its range now also includes pork and chicken. Their ready-made products are also popular with top restaurateurs.
However, the butcher's philosophy has always remained the same: "Quality comes before quantity. Together with a focus on regionality and sustainability," explains Zotter. All the animals come from Austria, most of them from Styria. "Exercise, feeding and much more are precisely specified for us," he says. For this promise, they have now been named Company of the Month by the Styrian Business Promotion Agency.
The family business now has 30 employees working at three locations: cutting, processing and finishing still take place in Oberbuch, while slaughtering takes place in Fürstenfeld. "And we have opened a branch in Vienna on Graben - with an Italian concept," says Zotter happily. But that's not all: the next expansion of the company is already planned.
Every month, SFG puts forward three candidates for the company of the month. They introduce themselves in a video. Everyone can then vote on unternehmen-des-monats.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
