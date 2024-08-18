Vorteilswelt
Kuchl

Pupils finally get a playground

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 16:30

The elementary school in the Tennengau village has long been far too small. Instead of a new building, a complex refurbishment of the building in the middle of the Kuchl market is being considered. . 

comment0 Kommentare

The elementary school in Kuchl is bursting at the seams," was the headline in the "Krone" newspaper last summer. To put it more concretely: there are currently 16 regular classes in the elementary school - four per year group - and two pre-school classes. Almost 360 children go in and out of the school building in Kuchler Markt. "We simply have to act," says local leader Thomas Freylinger (ÖVP).

A new building on the outskirts of the village was never an option for the municipality. "We want to further strengthen our town center," affirms Freylinger. The elementary school is to be significantly expanded at its current location. The extension - which houses the gymnasium - will be extended. "We are getting three new classes. There will be a green playground on the roof," explains Freylinger. And: the municipality has purchased a building in the immediate vicinity of the school - the so-called "Schnöll-Bäckenhaus". The teachers' rooms and conference rooms are to be relocated here after extensive renovation work. Another neighboring building is also in the municipality's sights. Negotiations with the owner are still ongoing. All extensions will be connected to the existing school building.

The excavators are due to start work as early as next year. The first construction phase should be completed by the start of the 2025/26 school year. The head of the town currently estimates the total costs at between eight and ten million euros. The state could be willing to contribute up to 45 percent of the construction costs. "Hopefully the school won't soon be too small for us again," laughs Freylinger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Folgen Sie uns auf