Pupils finally get a playground

A new building on the outskirts of the village was never an option for the municipality. "We want to further strengthen our town center," affirms Freylinger. The elementary school is to be significantly expanded at its current location. The extension - which houses the gymnasium - will be extended. "We are getting three new classes. There will be a green playground on the roof," explains Freylinger. And: the municipality has purchased a building in the immediate vicinity of the school - the so-called "Schnöll-Bäckenhaus". The teachers' rooms and conference rooms are to be relocated here after extensive renovation work. Another neighboring building is also in the municipality's sights. Negotiations with the owner are still ongoing. All extensions will be connected to the existing school building.