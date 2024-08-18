Austria has no plan for artificial intelligence

A study commissioned by Google has identified the enormous economic potential of AI.

- According to the study, the use of generative AI could increase Austria's gross domestic product by 35 to 40 billion euros in ten years.

- 2.8 million workers in Austria could be supported by generative AI in the future.

- The annual productivity gain for the Austrian economy through generative AI is 1.4 percent.

- A third of Austrian companies expect the use of generative AI to increase productivity, and around half of companies plan to invest in AI in the next five years.

- In 2023, eleven percent of companies in Austria will have used at least one AI tool.

- 75 percent of the economic potential of generative AI in Austria lies in the service sector.