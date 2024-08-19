With KronePLUS
Experience the GT Masters & the DTM at the Red Bull Ring
Powerful cars and the battle for the fastest laps! This is what DTM fans can expect from September 27 to 29 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. With KronePLUS and the GT Masters LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, you can not only be there live, but also become part of a real GT Masters team.
Every year, the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) comes to Spielberg in Styria and numerous motorsport fans make the pilgrimage with the powerful cars. In addition to the DTM, the ADAC GT Masters is also held at the venue. The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler team with drivers Pablo Schumm and Jonas Karklys will also be there.
A veteran in the GT Masters
The team of the German motor oil manufacturer has been represented in the GT Masters series since 2011, i.e. for 13 years, and with 35-year-old veteran Jonas Karkyls and 24-year-old Pablo Schumm relies on a mixture of experience and young talent. The racing team's greatest successes include winning the ADAC GT Masters in their debut season.
In addition to the GT Masters, the DTM drivers will also be revving their engines at Spielberg this weekend. With Luca Engstler, the Lamborghini LIQUI MOLY team also has a driver at the start who already caused a sensation at the beginning of the year. He crossed the finish line first in the second race at Oschersleben. The 23-year-old DTM driver has also been competing as an official Lamborghini Junior driver since this year and will also be competing in his second DTM season with the support of LIQUI MOLY.
Into the cockpit with KronePLUS
As a KronePLUS subscriber, you not only have a head start on the news, but also the chance to enjoy a unique motorsport experience!
Together with the GT Masters Team LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, we are giving away the following great prizes:
- A team membership in Team Engstler for the race at the Red Bull Ring from September 28 - 29. Be there live in the drivers' lounge, work together with the crew of the GT Masters Team LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler and experience the GT Masters race live at the track and stay overnight in a hotel near the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg together with a companion who can also attend the race days live. You will also be able to watch the DTM races.
- In addition, one lucky winner will also have the opportunity to drive a KTM X-Bow around the Red Bull Ring under the guidance of an experienced driver.
- Furthermore, vouchers with a total value of 250 euros for the LIQUI-MOLY store will also be raffled off.
Fill out the following form by August 26th, 9:00 a.m. and with a little luck you could be in with a chance. You don't have a KronePLUS subscription yet? Then take your chance and benefit at the same time from more news from the "Krone" editorial team.
Kommentare
