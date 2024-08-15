"Taylor's back"
Pictures of the mega show: Taylor Swift rocks London!
Since the foiled terrorist attack on one of her Vienna concerts, US superstar Taylor Swift had disappeared from the scene. Today, the world's most popular singer is celebrating her comeback in London - in front of over 100,000 people at the legendary Wembley Stadium. The "Krone" mingled with the enthusiastic Swifties.
Here are some impressions of the mega show in London:
During the song "22", the audience is eager to see who will receive the singer's famous hat - mostly children. A little girl also receives the hat in London.
A second surprise at this performance: at every concert, a different slogan adorns the shirt Swift wears during this song. In keeping with the events of the last few days, the following is written on the shirt today: "A lot going on at the moment".
"Are you mad?!"
Backing dancer Kam, who has built up his own fan base on social media in particular, is known for the funny lines he speaks into the microphone during the performance of "We are never ever getting back together" - he adapts them to the local language. Suggestions for Vienna included "Schleich di" and "Fix ned". At the first London show, he surprises his fans with "Are you mad?"
"Taylor's back" - the singer's team posted something on her Instagram feed on Thursday for the first time since the canceled Vienna gig:
"It's so crazy ..."
Taylor Swift continued to fans: "It's so crazy that this tour is coming to an end. I know how much planning and effort has gone into you guys being here." And she explains: "This tour is about reliving old memories and creating new ones."
Last week, three of the 34-year-old's performances in Vienna were canceled due to the threat of terrorism - in London, she will be back on stage on Thursday evening for the first time since then. A total of five performances are planned at Wembley Stadium in the coming days.
Swift is due to give her last concert in Europe for the time being on her "Eras Tour" on Tuesday in London. The tour will then continue in the USA and Canada in the fall.
