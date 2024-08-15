Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Taylor's back"

Pictures of the mega show: Taylor Swift rocks London!

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 20:13

Since the foiled terrorist attack on one of her Vienna concerts, US superstar Taylor Swift had disappeared from the scene. Today, the world's most popular singer is celebrating her comeback in London - in front of over 100,000 people at the legendary Wembley Stadium. The "Krone" mingled with the enthusiastic Swifties.

comment0 Kommentare

Here are some impressions of the mega show in London:

"What an absolute honor, what a pleasure to be able to say this: Welcome to the Eras Tour!", Taylor Swift greeted her fans. (Bild: Leserreporter)
"What an absolute honor, what a pleasure to be able to say this: Welcome to the Eras Tour!", Taylor Swift greeted her fans.
(Bild: Leserreporter)
After the first song ("Cruel Summer"), Taylor says: "Nice to meet you here at Wembley Stadium!" She finds the cheers and applause "amazing". (Bild: Leserreporter)
After the first song ("Cruel Summer"), Taylor says: "Nice to meet you here at Wembley Stadium!" She finds the cheers and applause "amazing".
(Bild: Leserreporter)
Huge cheers when Taylor's parents enter the stadium - mom Andrea (bottom center) is especially popular in the fan community. (Bild: Leserreporter)
Huge cheers when Taylor's parents enter the stadium - mom Andrea (bottom center) is especially popular in the fan community.
(Bild: Leserreporter)

During the song "22", the audience is eager to see who will receive the singer's famous hat - mostly children. A little girl also receives the hat in London.

Great souvenir for this young fan (Bild: Leserreporter)
Great souvenir for this young fan
(Bild: Leserreporter)
Great souvenir for this young fan (Bild: Leserreporter)
Great souvenir for this young fan
(Bild: Leserreporter)
Great souvenir for this young fan (Bild: Leserreporter)
Great souvenir for this young fan
(Bild: Leserreporter)

A second surprise at this performance: at every concert, a different slogan adorns the shirt Swift wears during this song. In keeping with the events of the last few days, the following is written on the shirt today: "A lot going on at the moment".

"Are you mad?!"
Backing dancer Kam, who has built up his own fan base on social media in particular, is known for the funny lines he speaks into the microphone during the performance of "We are never ever getting back together" - he adapts them to the local language. Suggestions for Vienna included "Schleich di" and "Fix ned". At the first London show, he surprises his fans with "Are you mad?"

"Taylor's back" - the singer's team posted something on her Instagram feed on Thursday for the first time since the canceled Vienna gig:

"It's so crazy ..."
Taylor Swift continued to fans: "It's so crazy that this tour is coming to an end. I know how much planning and effort has gone into you guys being here." And she explains: "This tour is about reliving old memories and creating new ones."

Last week, three of the 34-year-old's performances in Vienna were canceled due to the threat of terrorism - in London, she will be back on stage on Thursday evening for the first time since then. A total of five performances are planned at Wembley Stadium in the coming days.

Swift is due to give her last concert in Europe for the time being on her "Eras Tour" on Tuesday in London. The tour will then continue in the USA and Canada in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Taylor Swift
London
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf