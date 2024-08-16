Until October
Verena Altenberger shoots dark film in Salzburg
Ex-Buhlschaft Verena Altenberger is currently in front of the camera in her home town of Salzburg for a TV movie with depressing content.
In a recent interview with German magazine "Vogue", actress Verena Altenberger revealed that she would like to become a mother soon. But before a baby turns the life of the Vienna-based actress completely upside down, the ex-Buhlschaft actress is returning to her native Salzburg. For professional reasons.
Open-air museum becomes a Bavarian village in the film
The 36-year-old is currently filming a historical TV movie around the open-air museum in Großgmain as well as in Grödig, Hallein and Piding. The film "Unruhe um einen Friedfertigen" is based on the novel of the same name by Oskar Maria Graf.
In a small Bavarian village, idyllically situated in the foothills of the Alps and actually far removed from the political unrest, the peace-loving villager Schuster Kraus becomes a victim of the burgeoning anti-Semitism due to his Jewish origins. While the political situation remains unstable between the First World War and the National Socialists' seizure of power in 1933, anti-Semitism intensifies until it finally escalates tragically.
However, Verena Altenberger is not the only high-caliber performer to throw herself into historical costumes in the midsummer temperatures. Josef Hader and Sebastian Bezzel also appear alongside her in the film.
Extras are still being sought for filming
If you want to see the whole thing up close, you have a good chance. Extras are still being sought to take on various roles for the shoot. Among others as villagers. Requirements: You should be between 30 and 70 years old. And bring some time with you. Because extras are also given specially adapted costumes. The film is being produced by Film AG.
Filming will continue in Salzburg until the end of October. However, it will still be a while before the finished feature film flickers across the screen on ZDF. Probably until the end of next year. Perhaps Verena Altenberger will then be watching the film in a new role - as her mother.
